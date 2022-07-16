CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get a panoramic sunroof

    Jay Shah

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get a panoramic sunroof

    - To be unveiled on 20 July

    - Will be available with an all-wheel-drive setup 

    As we near the unveiling of the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the carmaker has released yet another teaser of the upcoming five-seat SUV. This time around the newest video confirms a panoramic sunroof on the Grand Vitara. With this, the Grand Vitara will be the second Maruti Suzuki model to be offered with an electric sunroof. 

    Besides this, the Grand Vitara is expected to be loaded with features like a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, cooled front seats, a heads-up display, a wireless charger, reclining rear seats, leatherette upholstery, and Suzuki Connect telematics. 

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Sunroof/Moonroof

    As for the exterior styling, the Maruti Suzuki will sport split headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and split LED tail lamps. We also expect it to be offered with several two-tone paint schemes. More details are expected to come to light closer to the unveiling of the SUV. 

    Maruti Suzuki’s new mid-size SUV will be powered by two hybrid powertrains. The 1.5-litre mild-hybrid is expected to have an output of 101bhp and 135Nm of torque. The motor will be paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. The former drivetrain will also be offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration that the carmaker prefers to call ‘AllGrip’. The Grand Vitara will also get a Toyota-sourced strong hybrid engine that will be tuned to produce 114bhp and 141Nm of torque. 

    When launched in the coming months, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Skoda Kushaq

    Discounts of up to Rs 62,000 on Mahindra XUV300, Marazzo, and Bolero Neo in July 2022

