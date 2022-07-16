Spec comparison – Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Kia Sonet

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the new Brezza in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Back in April, Kia India introduced the updated Sonet in the country. Read below to learn more about the key differences between the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Kia Sonet.

Exterior

Prima facie the new Brezza appears to retain the boxy design. That said, the new model looks fresh with revised styling elements like a raised hood and a redesigned grille with a gunmetal finish and chrome accent. Further, the vehicle gets new dual LED projector headlights with crystal block DRLs, redesigned front bumper with new foglamp housings, and silver skid plates that highlight the SUV’s character. The side profile is accentuated by wider cladding and squared-off wheel arches. The rear section is highlighted by sleek LED taillights and the ‘Brezza’ lettering across the boot lid.

The 2022 Kia Sonet does not get major design upgrades over its predecessor, except for the new Kia logo. Additionally, the HTX+ and the GTX+ variants feature the new Kia Connect logo. The vehicle continues to be offered with a signature tiger-nose grille with a three-dimensional ‘stepwell’ geometric grille mesh. The rear section is highlighted by LED tail lamps and a dual muffler design with diffuser fin skid plates.

Interior

The fresh update in the new Brezza is evident in the interior as well. The vehicle gets a dual-tone black and rich brown theme which is complemented by a layered dashboard design. Further, the vehicle gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, a wider instrument cluster with a silver finish, and colour-coordinated MID which gives it a premium feel. Interestingly, the vehicle now gets an electric sunroof and premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ‘ARKAMYS’. Depending on the variant, the Brezza now offers a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment, head-up display, wireless charging dock with LED indicator, and a 360-degree camera.

The updated Kia Sonet offers semi-leatherette seats with white stitching in the HTE, HTK, and HTK+ variants. The rear seatback folding knob is now standard across all variants. Additionally, Kia India now offers a 4.2-inch colour instrument cluster in three variants – HTX, HTX+, and GTX+. Depending on the variant, the vehicle gets an electric sunroof, UVO Connected technologies, BOSE premium seven-speaker system with LED sound mood lights, and ventilated front seats.

Engine

Mechanically, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by the next-generation K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with a progressive smart hybrid system that generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission with a steering-mounted paddle shifter.

The 2022 Sonet continues to be powered by three powertrains – a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.0-litre, turbo, three-cylinder petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. The 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine produces 118bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque between 1,500 – 4,000rpm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is available in two tunes – 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm, and 113bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and iMT.

Conclusion

Both the models hold their grounds with a strong feature list. The Kia Sonet offers a wide range of engine and transmission options, while the Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza keeps things simple with a single petrol engine with a progressive smart hybrid system. Therefore, depending on individual preferences, customers can opt for either one of these.