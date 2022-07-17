CarWale
    Ola teases new electric sports car

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Ola teases new electric sports car

    Ola, the newly emerged electric automaker, has once again teased a new electric car, this time, it is a sports car. Bhavish Agarwal, CEO, Ola Electric posted a 3-seconds-long video teaser on Twitter, showing the outline of the upcoming electric sports car. In the video teaser caption, he stated, “we’re going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!”

    This Twitter post did not reveal any additional details about the sports car other than its body outline. And if the teaser video is to go by, this sports car appears to have a coupé-esque body style. However, it is still unclear whether it will be a five-door or three-door car.

    The firm revealed its intention to enter the Indian electric car market when it teased a new concept electric car, for the first time, at the Ola Customer Day in Bangalore last month. In fact, Ola will be revealing further details about its upcoming electric cars on 15 August, 2022. Further, Ola is also expected to disclose the details about the electric sports car.

    Ola is a popular ride-sharing service provider in India that also operates in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom as a ride-sharing company. In August 2021, it forayed into the Indian electric two-wheeler market with its first electric scooter, the S1, which is available in two variants, the S1 and S1 Pro. Not to mention, Ola manufactures the scooter at its 500 acres facility, Ola Futurefactory, in Tamil Nadu.

    Polo GT TDI Review
    Polo GT TDI Review
