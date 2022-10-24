Ola electric car interiors teased

- Ola electric car gets a hexagon-shaped steering wheel

- Could offer a range of 500kms at launch

Electric automobile manufacturer Ola has released a new teaser of its first four-wheel vehicle. The brand, which currently retails electric two-wheelers, is slated to introduce its EV sedan in 2024.

As seen in the teaser, the Ola electric car will get a clean design upfront, with dual pod LED headlamps on either side, an LED strip running the length of the fascia, and a sculpted front bumper. Also on offer could be cameras that act as ORVMs. Inside, the teaser reveals a hexagon-shaped steering wheel with touch-based buttons, a fully-digital instrument console, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and ambient lighting.

Details regarding the powertrain or battery pack have not been revealed by Ola, although the company claims that the model will have a range of more than 500kms and a 0-100kmph time of less than four seconds. Previous teasers hint that the model could receive keyless entry and a full glass roof. Once launched, the Ola Electric Vehicle (EV) could rival the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.