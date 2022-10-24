CarWale
    Ola electric car interiors teased

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Ola electric car gets a hexagon-shaped steering wheel

    - Could offer a range of 500kms at launch

    Electric automobile manufacturer Ola has released a new teaser of its first four-wheel vehicle. The brand, which currently retails electric two-wheelers, is slated to introduce its EV sedan in 2024.

    OLA Electric Sedan Steering Wheel

    As seen in the teaser, the Ola electric car will get a clean design upfront, with dual pod LED headlamps on either side, an LED strip running the length of the fascia, and a sculpted front bumper. Also on offer could be cameras that act as ORVMs. Inside, the teaser reveals a hexagon-shaped steering wheel with touch-based buttons, a fully-digital instrument console, a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, and ambient lighting.

    OLA Electric Sedan Dashboard

    Details regarding the powertrain or battery pack have not been revealed by Ola, although the company claims that the model will have a range of more than 500kms and a 0-100kmph time of less than four seconds. Previous teasers hint that the model could receive keyless entry and a full glass roof. Once launched, the Ola Electric Vehicle (EV) could rival the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV.

