    Mahindra produces 35,303 passenger vehicles in September 2022

    Jay Shah

    - Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport introduced

    - 9,230 units of Bolero and Bolero Neo built 

    Recently, Mahindra announced that it retailed a total of 34,262 SUVs last month. Now, the Indian carmaker has revealed the production numbers for September 2022. The Indian carmaker manufactured 64,767 vehicles in the previous month, which comprised passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of passenger vehicles stood at 35,303 units. 

    Mahindra manufactured a total of 8,054 units of the Scorpio and Scorpio-N last month whereas merely 6,405 XUV700s were built in the last month. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 6,658 units of the SUV were built including both petrol and diesel models.

    The Mahindra Bolero remains the highest-selling model for the company and thus 9,230 units of the SUV were produced. The SUV portfolio of the car manufacturer comprises the Scorpio, Bolero, XUV700, XUV300, Alturas G4, and KUV100. Besides this, 5,950 commercial vehicles were also built in the previous month. 

    In other news, earlier this month, Mahindra launched the XUV300 TurboSport at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, the TurboSport is plonked with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which is tuned to produce 128bhp and 230Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. 

