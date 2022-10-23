CarWale
    Weekly news round-up: Toyota Taisor name trademarked, Innova Crysta (Hycross) interior leaked, Mahindra discounts in October

    Nikhil Puthran

    871 Views
    In the week gone by, we had come across spy shots of upcoming new car models in the country. Additionally, we also revealed discount offers on both Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki cars. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder base variant reaches dealerships

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota recently launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the country. This time around, the base variant of the SUV was spotted at a local dealership. The entry-level variant gets a modest set of features such as halogen projector headlamps, a gloss-black grille, LED DRLs, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. 

    2023 Hyundai Verna test mule spotted; new details emerge

    The new Hyundai Verna was spotted testing in the country once again. The updated model will debut with significant cosmetic and feature upgrades. The sedan will continue to be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. More details about the vehicle will be known in the days to come.

    Toyota trademarks the ‘Taisor’ name in India

    Toyota trademarked the ‘Taisor’ name in India, which could be used for the upcoming Baleno-based crossover. Alternatively, the ‘Taisor’ name could also be used for any of the other upcoming products. The vehicle is expected to be powered by either a 1.2-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo petrol engine option. 

    New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) interiors spied

    The upcoming Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) was spied testing in the country ahead of its anticipated debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. To regenerate interest among car buyers, the updated model is expected to get a new digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. 

    Maruti Suzuki announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. The benefits will vary for every model and variant. It is worth noting that there are no offers on the Baleno, XL6, and Grand Vitara

    Discounts of up to Rs 1.95 lakh on Mahindra Scorpio, XUV300, and Bolero in October 2022

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra announced discounts of up to Rs 1.95 lakh in October. These benefits are offered through cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories. There are no offers on the recently introduced models like the Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV700, and the Thar.

    MG Hector Diesel unlikely to get an automatic transmission

