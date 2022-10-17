CarWale
    Toyota trademarks the ‘Taisor’ name in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    1,980 Views
    Toyota trademarks the ‘Taisor’ name in India

    - One of Toyota’s upcoming models to get this new name

    - To get the latest convenience and safety equipment

    The Japanese automaker, Toyota has trademarked the ‘Taisor’ name in India. It is believed that the new name might be used for Toyota’s upcoming model which is expected to be based on the Baleno-based crossover. Alternatively, reports indicate that the ‘Taisor’ name could also be used for any of the other upcoming products. 

    Under the hood, the upcoming Toyota version of the Baleno Cross is expected to be powered by either a 1.2-litre NA petrol or a 1.0-litre booster-jet turbo petrol engine option. At the time of launch, the vehicle is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. In terms of safety, the upcoming model will get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and a 360-degree camera. 

    As for the interior, the vehicle will get premium upholstery, a head-up display, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Currently, there are no details on the upcoming model and it will be known closer to its launch.

     Previous 
    India-bound Mercedes-Benz EQE scores five stars in Euro NCAP crash test
     Next 
    New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) interiors spied

