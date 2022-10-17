CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) interiors spied

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    22,854 Views
    New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) interiors spied

    - The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta could be showcased at the Auto Expo next year

    - The updated model is expected to debut in Indonesia before arriving on Indian shores

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) continues testing the next-gen Innova Crysta in India ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. New spy images give us a peek at the interior of the updated MPV.

    As seen in the spy images, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and an auto-dimming IRVM. Elsewhere, the model is expected to come equipped with a new digital cluster, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multiple seating configurations, and more. The exterior spy shots also reveal horizontally positioned LED tail lights, a revised fascia, and new alloy wheels. The company has already registered a trademark for the Innova Hycross nameplate.

    Toyota New Innova Crysta Left Side View

    Reports suggest that the Toyota Innova Crysta Hycross could lose the 2.4-litre diesel engine, and will be offered exclusively with a new 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic units. More details are expected to surface in the near future. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Toyota New Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota New Innova Crysta
    ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota trademarks the ‘Taisor’ name in India
     Next 
    Made-in-India Jeep Grand Cherokee to debut in November 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota New Innova Crysta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Toyota New Innova Crysta Left Rear Three Quarter
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1945 Views
    12 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1945 Views
    12 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) interiors spied