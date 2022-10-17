New-gen Toyota Innova Crysta (Hycross) interiors spied

- The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta could be showcased at the Auto Expo next year

- The updated model is expected to debut in Indonesia before arriving on Indian shores

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) continues testing the next-gen Innova Crysta in India ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. New spy images give us a peek at the interior of the updated MPV.

As seen in the spy images, the new Toyota Innova Crysta gets a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and an auto-dimming IRVM. Elsewhere, the model is expected to come equipped with a new digital cluster, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multiple seating configurations, and more. The exterior spy shots also reveal horizontally positioned LED tail lights, a revised fascia, and new alloy wheels. The company has already registered a trademark for the Innova Hycross nameplate.

Reports suggest that the Toyota Innova Crysta Hycross could lose the 2.4-litre diesel engine, and will be offered exclusively with a new 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid motor. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic units. More details are expected to surface in the near future. Stay tuned for updates.

