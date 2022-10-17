Made-in-India Jeep Grand Cherokee to debut in November 2022

- Expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine

- Will get ADAS features

Jeep has announced its latest offering for the Indian market. This time it’s the flagship Grand Cherokee SUV that will be launched in the country next month. After the Jeep Compass, Meridian, and Wrangler, the Grand Cherokee will be the fourth model to be assembled locally at the brand’s plant in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.

In terms of exterior styling, the Grand Cherokee will sport several elements from the newly launched Meridian like the the signature seven-box front grille, squared wheel arches, and sleek split tail lamps. Moreover, Jeep India has also confirmed that the Grand Cherokee will be equipped with ADAS features, details of which are expected to be known soon.

The Cherokee being the flagship SUV from Jeep will be loaded with a host of modern and latest features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a dedicated screen for front passenger, a digital rearview camera, and a heads-up display. Furthermore, the cabin is expected to get a dual-tone theme with a three-row seating layout, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and powered front seats.

Under the long bonnet, the Cherokee is offered with multiple gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains in the global markets. As for India, the automaker deploys the 2.0-litre petrol engine in the Wrangler that could make its way to the Grand Cherokee as well. The motor is expected to be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.