BYD India opens a new showroom in Indore

- BYD inaugurates its ninth showroom in the country

- Known as Shubh BYD, the facility is spread across an area of 3,413 square feet

BYD has inaugurated its first passenger vehicle showroom in Indore. This is the carmaker’s ninth facility in the country, known as Shubh BYD, and was opened after the eighth dealership was established in Mohali last week.

Shubh BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles and services for its consumers in Indore. Spread across an area of 3,413 square feet, the facility is equipped with technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Close on the heels of announcing the launch of our premium electric SUV, BYD-Atto 3, India’s first sporty born E-SUV, we are thrilled to announce our ninth showroom in the country in Indore. We are delighted to enter the city which has been crowned as the cleanest city in India, with our first passenger vehicle showroom as it is one of the key markets for BYD India. With our global expertise in EPVs, we are geared up to offer a range of pure electric vehicles that address the discerning needs of our customers. With Indore leading in the number of electric vehicles in the state, we are confident in adding more electric vehicles in the state and are looking forward to being a key player in the market & maintain the clean quotient by reducing the CO2 emissions.”