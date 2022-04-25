CarWale
    Toyota Innova Hycross trademark registered; Innova hybrid coming soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota Innova Hycross trademark registered; Innova hybrid coming soon?

    - The new-gen Toyota Innova Crysta was recently spotted testing

    - The current powertrain options could receive some form of electrification

    Toyota recently began testing the next-gen Innova Crysta across the globe, and a test mule of the model was recently spotted in India as well, details of which are available here. The Indian arm of the Japanese automobile brand has now registered a new trademark, and we tell you more about it below.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Front View

    As per the leaked data, the 2022 Toyota Innova Crysta could be offered with a hybrid setup, as the name suggests the model could be called the Innova Hycross. The new-gen Innova Crysta will get a comprehensive update to the exterior design, and we expect a range of new features to be offered as well.

    Under the hood, the new Toyota Innova Crysta Hycross is expected to be powered by the same 2.7-litre petrol motor and 2.4-litre diesel engine, along with a hybrid motor, although details of the latter are unavailable at the moment. The company recently showcased an EV version of the Innova Crysta MPV, and you can read all about it here.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 17.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
