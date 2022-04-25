CarWale
    New Mercedes-Benz C-Class to be unveiled in India on 5 May, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Bookings for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have commenced

    - The model will be offered in three variants

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new C-Class in the country on 10 May, 2022. The carmaker will officially unveil the new-gen model on 5 May, and our review will be live after the embargo ends at 12:30 pm on 9th May, 2022.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Front View

    Unveiled in February last year, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class takes heavy inspiration from its elder sibling and flagship sedan from the brand, the S-Class. In terms of exterior design, the 2022 C-Class will get sleeker LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a revised grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a set of new split LED tail lights.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interiors of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class will come equipped with a fully-digital driver's display, a 360-degree camera, a large, vertically-stacked touchscreen infotainment system, and the Hey Mercedes connected car technology.

    Mercedes-Benz New C-Class Dashboard

    Bookings for the upcoming Mercedes-Benz C-Class are currently underway, details of which are available here. The model will be offered in three variants including C200, C220d, and C300d. Once launched, the new C-Class will rival the BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Volvo S60, and the Jaguar XE.

