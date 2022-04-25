Top-five bestselling cars in India from January to March 2022

The financial year 2021-22 (FY’21-22) ended with a few car models registering positive growth in sales, thereby indicating positive times ahead. The top-five cars sold in India in Q4 of FY’21-22 range from budget hatchbacks to a compact SUV. Read below to learn more about the top-five bestselling models in the country from January to March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R has always been a popular choice among car buyers seeking a CNG option. With the constant rise in fuel prices in the country, the Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling vehicle in the country in the last quarter. The hatchback registered 59,637 unit sales as compared to 54,650 unit sales in the same period in 2021, thereby registering a growth of nine per cent. The company recently launched the 2022 Wagon R in the country and you can read about it here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

All generations of the Maruti Suzuki Swift have been a popular choice among car buyers in the country. Despite a drop of 12 per cent, the Swift has emerged as the second bestselling model in the country. The drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors. The company sold 51,933 units in Q4 of FY’21-22 as compared to 59,158 unit sales in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Here’s a third Maruti Suzuki model on this list. The Dzire compact sedan has registered a growth of 33 per cent with 51,028 unit sales in the last quarter as compared to 38,460 unit sales in the same period last year. Earlier in March, the Dzire CNG was introduced, which is one of the reasons behind its strong volumes.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model on this list. Apart from the Nexon being a bestseller for Tata Motors in India in the last quarter, the compact SUV is also the fourth bestselling model in the country. Tata Nexon has registered an impressive growth of 63 per cent with 40,390 unit sales in Q4 of FY’22 as compared to 24,837 unit sales in the same period last year. The Nexon EV is also a strong contributor to the overall sales numbers and has registered healthy month-on-month growth.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Despite a significant 42 per cent drop in sales, the Baleno has managed to secure itself in the top-five rank. The company sold 33,881 units of the Baleno from January to March 2022 as compared to 57,937 unit sales in the same period in 2021. The low numbers can be attributed to the stock correction activity planned ahead of the launch of the 2022 Baleno. The updated model was introduced in the country on 23 February. To read about Baleno’s first drive review, click here.