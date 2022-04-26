CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition arrives at dealer stockyard

    Jay Shah

    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition arrives at dealer stockyard

    - To be launched on 9 May

    - Will get cosmetic enhancements inside out

    Skoda Auto India recently announced that it will be bringing in the fancy Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq on 9 May, 2022. Ahead of the official launch, this special edition of the mid-size SUV has been spotted at the dealer stockyard. Here’s what to expect from it. 

    Skoda Kushaq Front Fender

    While we expect the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition to be offered in multiple colours, the one spotted here is painted in Tornado Red. To differentiate from the standard model, the Monte Carlo gets blacked-out elements like gloss black roof, ORVMs, roof rails, front grille, new alloy wheels, and ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the front fender. Even the ‘Skoda’ and ‘Kushaq’ lettering on the boot have been blacked out.

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    Inside, the highlight of the cabin is the black and red upholstery along with gloss red inserts that can be seen on the dashboard, centre console, and the door pads. As reported by us earlier, the Monte Carlo will also feature a fully digital instrument cluster sourced from the recently launched Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Kushaq Instrument Cluster

    The Monte Carlo is based on the top-spec Style trim and is likely to be offered with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The motor has an output of 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. And it comes paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. 

