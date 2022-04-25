Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition handed over to Kaziranga National Park

On the occasion of World Earth Day, Tata Motors has handed over the Harrier Kaziranga Edition model to the Kaziranga National Park. Launched in February 2022, the Kaziranga Edition models consist of the Punch, Harrier, Nexon, and Safari and are based on top-of-the-line trims of the corresponding models.

Tata Motors says that the Kaziranga Edition SUVs are inspired by ‘India's rich geographical and biological diversity’ and pay tribute to one of the renowned national parks in the country and the world heritage site – the Kaziranga National Park. The national park houses the planet's largest number of one-horned rhinoceroses. Thus, these Kaziranga Edition models including the Harrier, adorn the one-horned rhinoceros mascot in Satin Black on either side of the fender and inside, on the headrests.

The Harrier Kaziranga Edition comes with Grassland Beige exterior colour and a black-painted roof. Additionally, it also gets 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels. On the inside, Tata offers a Tropical Wood finish for the fascia and leatherette seats in Earthy Beige and Granite Black dual-tone upholstery.

It is powered by a 1,956cc, inline four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine coupled to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. To know more about this special-edition model, do read our first-look review of the Harrier Kaziranga Edition here.