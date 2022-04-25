MG partners with BPCL to boost EV charging infrastructure in India

- Partnership to provide EV charging solutions to customers across India

- Both entities aim to install charging stations along highways

MG Motor India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) have joined hands to bolster the charging ecosystem across India to pace up the EV adoption. The Indian refiner and carmaker plan to set up fast-charging stations along the highways inter-connecting major cities and economic hubs of the country, within the next five years.

In a joint statement, the companies said that this partnership will add momentum to the EV adoption by expanding opportunities for intercity travel. MG Motor India is claimed to be the first carmaker to collaborate with the oil giant.

Both entities intend to leverage their expertise to identify charging locations, accumulate customer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage the charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, MG Motor India offers a multi-way charging ecosystem to its EV customers, including AC and DC chargers. Besides this, BPCL recently made an announcement to invest Rs 200 crore to build 100 EV charging corridors across India.

Speaking upon the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energise and enhance customer confidence in EVs. BPCL's strong presence and vast network in India will ensure that existing and prospective customers across the country have convenient access to charging solutions. We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same.”

Commenting upon the partnership, Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL, said, “This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions.”

He added, “MG Motor India is known for creating differentiated customer experiences through its wide range of evolved Internet SUVs and is a leading player in EVs in India. We look forward to this partnership, providing a fillip to countrywide adoption of electric mobility and opening up opportunities for creating exciting customer offerings in the personal mobility space.”