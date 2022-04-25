2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 First Drive Review to go live tomorrow

- First drive review to go live at 9.00 am tomorrow

- Powered by a 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine that generates 102bhp and 136.8Nm

Maruti Suzuki announced the prices for the updated version of its premium MPV, the XL6 on 21 April. The new model is available in three variant options – Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. The feature list and the specifications are already known to us and you can read about them in detail here. At 9.00 am tomorrow our first-drive review shall elaborate and provide more details on how it is to drive and what the space is like. To take a closer look at the vehicle and read the first look, click here.

The new XL6 is powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine which generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. In terms of fuel efficiency figures, the manual version returns 20.97kmpl while the automatic version returns 20.27kmpl.

Starting with the dimensions, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 measures 4,445mm in length, has a height of 1,755mm, and a width of 1,775mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,740mm. The new XL6 is offered in Nexa Blue, Brave Khakhi, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Grandeur Grey monotone exterior colours. The dual-tone colour option with a black roof is available in – Splendid Silver, Brave Khaki, and Opulent Red options.

The fascia is highlighted by a new bold grille with a sweeping ‘X-bar’ element and Quad chamber LED reflector headlamps with LED DRLs. As for the sides, the updated XL6 rides on a set of 16-inch machine-finished two-tone alloy wheels, while the rear section is highlighted by 3D LED taillamps with a light guide and smoke grey lens. Additional styling elements include shark fin antennae, gloss black finished B and C pillar, fender side garnish with chrome elements, and new back door garnish with chrome insert and a back door spoiler.