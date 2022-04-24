2022 Kia EV6 India bookings to open soon — What should you expect?

Kia recently announced that it will be opening its order books for the all-new EV6 in India on 26 May, 2022, while the launch will take place later on. The firm will launch the crossover as CBU, limited to only 100 units initially. Unveiled last year, the EV6 is the first dedicated electric offering from the South Korean automaker.

The EV6 sits atop the flexible and BEV-only e-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) developed by Hyundai Motor Group. It is interesting to note that the EV6 is one of the few EVs in the world to support unique 800V charging. Besides this, the electric crossover shares the e-GMP with its siblings, namely the Ioniq 5 and Genesis GV60.

The EV6 showcases the new design philosophy ‘Opposites United’ of the brand, taking inspiration from the “contrast found in nature and humanity”. The key design highlights of the crossover include V-shaped daytime running lights incorporated in LED headlamps, Kia signature ‘digital tiger face’, a full-length rear light bar, a roof spoiler fused into a slanted roofline and a secondary boot-positioned ducktail spoiler.

The interior features a 12.3-inch dual-screen curved display setup integrated into a single-piece unit. Furthermore, it gets uncluttered fascia with touch-capacitive switches, a floating centre console with a wireless charger, a rotary dial for drive-mode selector, and a unique steering wheel. It also uses floor carpets and door pockets made from recycled plastic, while the vegan leather upholstery option is available.

Kia offers the EV6 a choice of two battery packs – 58kWh and 77.4kWh available in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions. The range and power output figures vary depending on the drivetrain and battery pack version. The 77.4kWh battery pack with 2WD provides a range of 528km, as per WLTP. Charging the EV6 from 10 to 80 per cent takes a staggering 18 minutes with its 800V charging technology. On the other hand, 100km of top-up charge takes just four and a half minutes. That said, the India-bound EV6 is expected to be available with more or less the same specifications and features.