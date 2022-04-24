CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Meridian pre-bookings to open on 3 May; deliveries to begin from June

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    571 Views
    Jeep Meridian pre-bookings to open on 3 May; deliveries to begin from June

    - Jeep Meridian production to begin in May 2022

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine 

    In February 2022, Jeep India unveiled the new three-row Meridian SUV. The carmaker has now announced that the pre-bookings for the Meridian will open on 3 May 2022. The Jeep Meridian will enter production next month while the deliveries are slated to begin from the third week of June 2022. 

    Jeep Meridian Right Front Three Quarter

    The Jeep Meridian measures 4,769mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,782mm. The three-row SUV will be produced in India with 82 per cent localisation. The SUV gets a front fascia similar to the younger Compass SUV. However, look beyond the C-pillar and the Meridian has its distinct styling. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels that can also be had in gloss black finish. Besides this, the Jeep Meridian gets sleek split tail lamps that are adjoined by a horizontal chrome stripe. 

    Jeep Meridian Dashboard

    Inside, Jeep has preferred a dark brown theme for the cabin. The free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre while the multi-function steering wheel commands the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the Meridian is loaded with a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, one-touch tumble and fold function for second-row seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, ventilated powered front seats, and an electric tailgate. 

    Jeep Meridian Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is Jeep’s 4x4 system. There will be no petrol powertrain for the Jeep Meridian. 

    When launched in June 2022, the Jeep Meridian will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Skoda Kodiaq

    Jeep Meridian Image
    Jeep Meridian
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Kia EV6 India bookings to open soon — What should you expect?
     Next 
    All-new Lexus RZ EV makes worldwide debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Meridian Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Meridian Left Front Three Quarter
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34629 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34629 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Meridian pre-bookings to open on 3 May; deliveries to begin from June