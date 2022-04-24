Jeep Meridian pre-bookings to open on 3 May; deliveries to begin from June

- Jeep Meridian production to begin in May 2022

- Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

In February 2022, Jeep India unveiled the new three-row Meridian SUV. The carmaker has now announced that the pre-bookings for the Meridian will open on 3 May 2022. The Jeep Meridian will enter production next month while the deliveries are slated to begin from the third week of June 2022.

The Jeep Meridian measures 4,769mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,782mm. The three-row SUV will be produced in India with 82 per cent localisation. The SUV gets a front fascia similar to the younger Compass SUV. However, look beyond the C-pillar and the Meridian has its distinct styling. It gets a dual-tone paint scheme and 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels that can also be had in gloss black finish. Besides this, the Jeep Meridian gets sleek split tail lamps that are adjoined by a horizontal chrome stripe.

Inside, Jeep has preferred a dark brown theme for the cabin. The free-standing 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits at the centre while the multi-function steering wheel commands the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Additionally, the Meridian is loaded with a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, one-touch tumble and fold function for second-row seats, an air purifier, a 360-degree camera, ventilated powered front seats, and an electric tailgate.

Under the hood, the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine. This motor is tuned to produce 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also on offer is Jeep’s 4x4 system. There will be no petrol powertrain for the Jeep Meridian.

When launched in June 2022, the Jeep Meridian will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tiguan, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Skoda Kodiaq.