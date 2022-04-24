All-new Lexus RZ EV makes worldwide debut

- All-wheel-drive setup with claimed 450km range

- Introduces yoke steering wheel with steer-by-wire

Luxury automaker Lexus has unveiled its first-ever dedicated all-electric vehicle, the RZ, a posh and sporty alternative to the Toyota Bz4X. This brand-new RZ uses a BEV-specific platform and a new Direct4 all-wheel-drive system. It will go on sale in the global markets by the end of this year.

The RZ uses a 71.4kWh battery pack and two electric motors (one at each axle). The front motor produces 201bhp and the rear one makes 107bhp, while the combined power output is rated at 308bhp and 435Nm. That said, Lexus has made the RZ more powerful than the range-topping Toyota Bz4X. Therefore, this Lexus can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 5.6 seconds. Further, the RZ 450e provides a range of 450km on a single charge, as per WLTC.

Based on the e-TNGA (Electric Toyota New Global Architecture), the RZ measures 4,805mm in length, 1,895mm in width, and 1,635mm in height, with a 2,850mm wheelbase. It bears a close resemblance to the other Lexus SUVs in terms of appearance. Also, the RZ carries a few signature Lexus design elements, such as the blanked-off spindle grille, Nike swoosh-like daytime running lights, angular design language, and an LED light bar at the back. Besides this, it features a slanted roofline and a little ducktail spoiler.

Inside, the cabin of the RZ draws inspiration from the concept ‘Tazuna’, meaning reins of a horse. This driver-oriented cabin features an uncluttered fascia with a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital TFT driver display, a rotary dial to select forward/reverse gears, and just a few physical switches. It is interesting to note that Lexus offers a yoke steering as an option. Plus, this also incorporates steering-by-wire technology.