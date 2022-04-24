India-bound BMW 7 Series revealed alongside electric i7

- New face, new cabin, more engine options

- Rear passengers get 31-inch entertainment screen

BMW has upped the game of the Luxo-barge with its .2022 7 Series. It not only gets another controversial styling, but the cabin has debuted some new-age and ostentatious creature comforts that we never thought were required in a contraption on four wheels.

Now, the seventh-gen 7 Series’ fascia would make many go looking for pitchforks and torches, especially the purists. But take some time and see the progress of the design with its split lights, humongous grille, and squared-off bumper design, and you’d notice how the luxury sedan has changed over time and is trying to be more contemporary. This design is not for everyone though.

Talking about the insides of the new 7, the cabin is completely revamped – like in the X7. There’s a large display panel spanning across the dashboard with the newest iDrive OS. But the talking point here is the 31-inch 8k theatre display for the rear passengers mounted on the Sky Lounge roof. Even the rear doors are operated via a 5.5-inch touchscreen. The cabin also gets reclining seats, cashmere interiors, and many sustainable materials.

This new-gen 7 Series is also joined by its electric counterpart, the i7. The standard 7 gets familiar V8 in the M760Li guise. And there’s an M760e plug-in hybrid version as well. The i7, called xDrive60, uses two electric motors and a 101.7kWh battery pack with 536bhp of output. It can do 0-100kmph in 4.5sec and has a range of 450 kilometres.

The next-gen BMW 7 Series is expected to arrive in India either late-2022 or sometime next year. As for the i7, its global deliveries are slated to commence early next year.