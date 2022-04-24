CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    India-bound BMW 7 Series revealed alongside electric i7

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    35 Views
    India-bound BMW 7 Series revealed alongside electric i7

    -         New face, new cabin, more engine options

    -         Rear passengers get 31-inch entertainment screen

    BMW has upped the game of the Luxo-barge with its .2022 7 Series. It not only gets another controversial styling, but the cabin has debuted some new-age and ostentatious creature comforts that we never thought were required in a contraption on four wheels.

    BMW 7 Series Right Front Three Quarter

    Now, the seventh-gen 7 Series’ fascia would make many go looking for pitchforks and torches, especially the purists. But take some time and see the progress of the design with its split lights, humongous grille, and squared-off bumper design, and you’d notice how the luxury sedan has changed over time and is trying to be more contemporary. This design is not for everyone though. 

    BMW 7 Series Dashboard

    Talking about the insides of the new 7, the cabin is completely revamped – like in the X7. There’s a large display panel spanning across the dashboard with the newest iDrive OS. But the talking point here is the 31-inch 8k theatre display for the rear passengers mounted on the Sky Lounge roof. Even the rear doors are operated via a 5.5-inch touchscreen. The cabin also gets reclining seats, cashmere interiors, and many sustainable materials. 

    BMW 7 Series Second Row Seats

    This new-gen 7 Series is also joined by its electric counterpart, the i7. The standard 7 gets familiar V8 in the M760Li guise. And there’s an M760e plug-in hybrid version as well. The i7, called xDrive60, uses two electric motors and a 101.7kWh battery pack with 536bhp of output. It can do 0-100kmph in 4.5sec and has a range of 450 kilometres. 

    BMW 7 Series Right Rear Three Quarter

    The next-gen BMW 7 Series is expected to arrive in India either late-2022 or sometime next year. As for the i7, its global deliveries are slated to commence early next year.

    BMW 7 Series Image
    BMW 7 Series
    ₹ 1.42 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: 2022 Maruti XL6 launched, Hyundai Creta Knight Edition spotted, Mahindra price hike

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 7 Series Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2246 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Maruti Suzuki XL6

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 41.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 7 Series Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.70 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.80 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.65 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.70 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.69 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.61 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.73 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.58 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.57 Crore

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2246 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound BMW 7 Series revealed alongside electric i7