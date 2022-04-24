Weekly news round-up: 2022 Maruti XL6 launched, Hyundai Creta Knight Edition spotted, Mahindra price hike

The relaxations with the government norms have encouraged automakers to launch new models and unveil their future plans. In the week gone by, we have come across a few new car launches, variant revisions, and also spotted some of the upcoming models in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition arrives at local dealerships in India

Hyundai India recently launched the Creta Knight Edition in the country. The SUV gets distinctive cosmetic and feature revisions. The Creta Knight Edition is available in four variant options - 1.5-petrol MT S+ Knight, 1.5-petrol IVT SX(O), 1.5-diesel MT S+ Knight, and 1.5-diesel AT SX(O) Knight. This time around the vehicle has started reaching dealerships. To read more about what’s new in the Creta Knight Edition, click here.

Mahindra XUV700, Thar, and other model prices increased by up to Rs 78,311

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has hiked prices across models for the second time this year. The XUV700 witnesses the most significant price rise of Rs 78,311. The Thar witnessed the second-highest price hike of Rs 59,451. The other models which have witnessed a price hike include – the Bolero Neo, XUV300, Bolero, Alturas G4, and the Marazzo.

New Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India; prices start at Rs 11.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 XL6 in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The premium MPV is available in three variants – Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha+. Moreover, the MPV is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. Mechanically, the XL6 is powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine which generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission options.

BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 71.90 lakh

Earlier last week, the German automaker BMW launched the X4 Silver Shadow Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 71.90 lakh. The recently launched X4 Silver Shadow is available in xDrive30i and xDrive30d trims and they can be booked exclusively on the brand’s online platform. The vehicle commands a premium of Rs 1.4 lakh over the Black Shadow Edition.

Is this the Kia Sonet CNG on test?

Recently, the Kia Sonet was spied testing with a CNG sticker on the rear windscreen, thereby leading us to believe that the company might be considering introducing a CNG option soon. The compact SUV also featured the CNG inlet nozzle along with the CNG compliance plate on the left rear fender. Interestingly, the test mule was based on the top-spec GT Line variant. More details in this regard will be known soon.

Honda City e:HEV First Look

Honda India recently unveiled the City hybrid in the country. Prices for the City hybrid will be announced next month. The Honda City e:HEV will be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The petrol engine generates 97bhp and 127Nm of torque, while combined with the electric powertrain it produces 108bhp and 253Nm of torque. Click on the title for the first look at the Honda City e:HEV.

New Jeep Compass Night Eagle variant launched in India at Rs 21.95 lakh

Followed by the success of Jeep Trailhawk in the country, Jeep India has launched the Compass Night Eagle at a starting price of Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle gets a gloss-black finish for various elements such as the grille, grille rings, 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rail, ORVMs, and fog lamp bezels. Mechanically, the SUV is powered by a 1.4-litre multi-air turbo-petrol engine paired to a seven-speed DCT unit and a 2.0-litre multi-jet diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Nissan ceases Datsun production in India

Datsun India has put an end to the Redigo production at the company’s facility in Chennai. That said, the company will continue to sell the model until stocks last. Moreover, Datsun India will continue to provide aftersales service, warranty support, and ensure parts availability via the national dealership network.