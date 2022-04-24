CarWale
    Spec comparison – 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6

    Nikhil Puthran

    Spec comparison – 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated versions of the Ertiga and the XL6 just a week apart from each other. Both the vehicles get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The newly launched XL6 is essentially a premium version of the Ertiga, which features distinctive SUV-styling elements and a six-seat layout. 

    Read below to learn more about the key differences between these siblings. 

    Exterior

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In addition to the existing colours, the 2022 Ertiga is now available in two new colour options - Dignity Brown and Splendid Silver. The MPV measures 4,395mm in length, has a height of 1,690mm, and width of 1,735mm. The fascia is highlighted by a dynamic chrome winged front grille and the vehicle rides on a set of two-toned machine alloy wheels. The rear profile is highlighted by a back door garnish with a chrome insert. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As compared to the Ertiga, the XL6 gets significant upgrades in the form of a new bold grille with a sweeping ‘X-bar’ element and Quad chamber LED reflector headlamps with LED DRLs. The premium MPV rides on a set of 16-inch machine-finish two-tone alloy wheels. Moreover, the vehicle is available in six monotone and three-dual tone colour options. Additional styling elements include new back door garnish with chrome insert and a back door spoiler. In terms of dimensions, due to cladding elements all around, the XL6 has slightly larger proportions. The XL6 measures 4,445mm in length, has a height of 1,755mm, and a width of 1,775mm. Both the cars have a standard wheelbase of 2,740mm. 

    Interior

    Dashboard

    The Ertiga is limited to a seven-seat layout and it features dual-tone seat fabric with a new metallic teak-wooden finish. To enable easy access to the third row, the second-row seats are equipped with a one-touch slide and recline mechanism. Speaking of convenience, the Ertiga offers roof-mounted AC vents, auto headlamps, cruise control, smartphone holder, and more.  

    Dashboard

    On the other hand, the XL6 take things to the next level with ventilated seats in the first row, a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system, and in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 features. Offered exclusively in six-seat layout, the vehicle gets captain seats for the second row and reclining third row seats. Most of the other features are shared with the Ertiga. 

    Engine

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Both the vehicles are powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine which produces 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. However, due to the weight differences the vehicles have a slightly different fuel efficiency figures. The manual version in the Ertiga returns 20.51kmpl, while the automatic version returns 20.30kmpl. Whereas, the manual version of the XL6 returns 20.97kmpl and the automatic version returns 20.27kmpl.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Ertiga also gets a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a CNG option. In the petrol mode it produces 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm, while the CNG option produces 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This version gets a five-speed manual transmission option as standard. Speaking of fuel efficiency, the CNG version returns 26.11 km/kg.

    Conclusion

    The choice here is pretty clear. The Ertiga is for buyers seeking a seven-seat vehicle with a modest set of features, while the XL6 is for buyers looking forward to a six-seat version with rugged styling elements. That said, the XL6 is based on the top-spec version of the Ertiga and it commands a premium price. Therefore, depending on individual taste and preferences, car buyers can opt from either one of them.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
