Hyundai Creta Knight Edition arrives at local dealerships in India

- The new Hyundai Creta Knight is priced from Rs 13.35 lakh

- The variant is available in four trims

Earlier this month, Hyundai India announced the prices of the Creta Knight Edition in the country, details of which are available here. The new variant of the popular SUV has now begun arriving at local dealerships in India.

As seen in the images here, the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition gets exterior visual updates in the form of a grille with a gloss black finish and a red insert, red front brake calipers, and blacked-out alloy wheels on either side. A few other notable changes include a gloss black finish on the C-pillar, roof rails, side sill garnish, skid plates, and ORVMs, as well as a Knight Edition emblem on the tail gate.

Inside, the 2022 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition comes equipped with red coloured inserts for the AC vents, an all-black interior theme, and red stitching/piping for the front seats. Based on the S+ and SX(O) variants, the new version gets a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-spoke steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, and LED headlamps.

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Creta Knight Edition is offered with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A six-speed manual unit is standard, while an IVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are available as options, respectively.

