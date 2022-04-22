2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 launched in India: All you need to know

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first major update for the XL6 since its launch in 2019. The update sees it get new features, new petrol engine as well as some new design elements. We have attended the launch and here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6.

Prices, variants and colours

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 has been launched in India with prices in the range of Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom). There are three trim levels across six single-tone and three dual-tone exterior colour schemes. Bookings for the XL6 began on April 11, 2022, and Maruti Suzuki has got 3600 bookings since then.

Features and safety

In the face of growing competition, Maruti Suzuki has upped the XL6's game by expanding its feature list significantly. On the comfort and usability front, the new Alpha+ top-spec variant gets a 360-degree camera, front ventilated seats and a new Smartplay infotainment system with a 7.0-inch display. The Suzuki connect app has also been upgraded to include a host of connected car features like Auto AC control, driving behaviour assessment and Geo-fencing alert. They have also added smartwatch connectivity as a part of the upgrades.

On the safety front, all versions now get four airbags, hill-hold control, and a stability programme as standard while the top-spec model also gets a tyre pressure monitoring system. These features are a significant update for XL6 and put it right back in the game.

Exterior and interior design

The overall design for the XL6 remains unchanged and the update has come in the form of upgrades for various design elements. The front grille has been changed and gets a bigger dose of chrome while in profile the alloy wheels have gone up a size to 16-inches and the pillars have been blacked out for the floating roof effect. The rear design is unchanged but the tail lamps have been modified to give a smoked appearance.

The overall interior layout is unchanged but you get the upgraded features, leatherette upholstery, reclining third-row, bottle holders and 12V socket for all three rows. Other standard bits include roof-mounted second-row vents with fan control, cooled front cupholders and of course captain seats for the second row which is the USP of the XL6. Dimension-wise too the XL6 is unchanged and you get the same space inside as the outgoing model. Here are the full details of the cabin.

Engine and gearbox

The feature list for the XL6 was one major update while the other one is under the hood. The XL6 now gets the 1.5-litre K-Series DualJet Dual VVT engine. It produces 101bhp and 136 Nm and can be had with either a five-speed manual or an all-new six-speed automatic with paddle shifters. They claim an ARAI mileage of 20.97km/l for the manual and 20.27 for the AT versions. We will of course give you real-world efficiency once we can put the car through our real-world FE tests.

Delivery dates and competition

We are driving the XL6 later this month and will be able to give you our drive opinions on 26 April at 9.00 am so stay tuned for that! The XL6 is a rival for the likes of the Kia Carens, Mahindra Marrazo, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.