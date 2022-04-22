Kia Carens CNG in the works; to be launched soon?

- Spied testing with 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine

- Ex-showroom prices of Carens hiked by up to Rs 70,000

It has been just two months since Kia India launched the Carens MPV. With an attractive price tag, the MPV amassed over 50,000 bookings. Earlier this month, the carmaker also hiked the prices by up to Rs 70,000, details of which can be read here. However, this time around, the spy picture of what appears to be the CNG version of the Carens has surfaced on the web.

The single spy image reveals the CNG cylinder housed inside the boot along with the inlet nozzle that can be seen on the rear fender next to the fuel lid. Additionally, the label on the quarter glass confirms the model to be powered by the 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor with a six-speed manual transmission.

Now, the Carens is offered with two petrol powertrains – 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre petrol. While the former is limited only to the Premium and Prestige variants, the latter can be had in Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus trims. The 1.5 naturally aspirated motor is coupled solely with a five-speed manual while the turbo-petrol mill is linked to a six-speed manual and a DCT unit.

It remains to be seen if Kia offers the Carens CNG for individual buyers or restricts the alternate fuel version for the commercial fleet. More details are likely to emerge in the coming months. Stay tuned to CarWale for all the updates.

Besides this, Kia has also announced the arrival of its first electric vehicle for the Indian market. It’s the EV6 and the carmaker will open the bookings for the electric crossover on 26 May. To know all about it, click here.

