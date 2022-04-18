BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 71.90 lakh

- Offered in both petrol and diesel guises

- Rs 1.4 lakh costlier than the Black Shadow Edition

BMW India has launched the X4 Silver Shadow Edition in India with prices starting at Rs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Introduced earlier in the Black Shadow Edition, this locally produced new Silver Shadow is available in xDrive30i and xDrive30d guises and can be booked exclusively on the brand's online platform. It is to be noted that this special version costs Rs 1.4 lakh more than the Black Shadow Edition.

Contrary to the all-black theme, this Silver Shadow version can be had in three exterior shades – Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue, and Alpine White. Externally, the signature grille and the dual exhaust pipes have been wrapped in chrome. Further, the fore and aft bumpers have been accentuated with anvil-shaped inlays and vertically placed reflectors.

Inside, the cabin of the X4 is draped in Mocha leather upholstery. For more glam, the luxury carmaker has added an interior trim that the brand likes to call Aluminium Rhombicle which is further highlighted by Pearl Chrome.

The X4 Silver Shadow does not get any mechanical updates and is offered with petrol and diesel engines. The former puts out 251bhp and 350Nm torque while the latter pushes out 261bhp and 620Nm of peak torque. Both the motors are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition:

BMW X4 xDrive30i : Rs 71.90 lakh

BMW X4 xDrive30d: Rs 73.90 lakh