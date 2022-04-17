Marriott and Charge Zone join hands to set up EV charging stations

Renowned luxury hotel brand Marriott International and EV charging solutions provider Charge Zone have partnered to put up more than 100 fast-charging stations across Marriott’s properties in India. The hotel chain will allow the public to use the chargers and also charge Marriott’s EV fleet.

As a part of the initiative, Charge Zone has already installed two charging guns with a DC power output of 60kW/120kW at The Westin in Powai, Mumbai. It provides CCS2 universal rapid chargers supporting electric cars available in India. These fast chargers can charge a vehicle from zero to 80 per cent in about 45-60 minutes, whereas zero to 100 per cent can take approximately 90-120 minutes, depending on the battery size and charging capability of the EV.

The firm aims to set up the 100 chargers at various Marriott locations in phase by 2022. Besides this, Charge Zone will put up Type 2 AC chargers alongside the DC fast chargers at specific properties according to the requirement.