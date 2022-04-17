CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Compass prices hiked by Rs 25,000

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    882 Views
    Jeep Compass prices hiked by Rs 25,000

    - All variants get a uniform price increase 

    - Compass Trailhawk now priced at Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Compass SUV. This is the first price hike levied by the carmaker in 2022. All the petrol and diesel versions including the recently launched Trailhawk get a uniform increase of Rs 25,000.

    Jeep Compass Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Jeep Compass is now available at a starting price of Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec Trailhawk is priced at Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Compass Trailhawk was launched in February 2022. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 system. Visually, the Trailhawk gets a dual-tone paint scheme, reworked front and rear bumpers, hood decal, 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, a red rear tow hook, and trail-rated badge on the boot as well as the front fender. We have driven the Jeep Compass Trailhawk and you can read our first-drive review here. 

    Jeep Compass Dashboard

    The standard Jeep Compass can be had with 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former is tuned to produce 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual is standard, the petrol mill is paired to a seven-speed DCT while the diesel version gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a four-wheel-drive setup. 

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition to be launched in India on 9 May

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34615 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 18.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.58 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 21.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.38 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.69 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.89 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 21.89 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 20.29 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.87 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34615 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Compass prices hiked by Rs 25,000