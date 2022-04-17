Jeep Compass prices hiked by Rs 25,000

- All variants get a uniform price increase

- Compass Trailhawk now priced at Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom)

Jeep India has discreetly hiked the prices of the Compass SUV. This is the first price hike levied by the carmaker in 2022. All the petrol and diesel versions including the recently launched Trailhawk get a uniform increase of Rs 25,000.

The Jeep Compass is now available at a starting price of Rs 18.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec Trailhawk is priced at Rs 30.97 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Compass Trailhawk was launched in February 2022. It is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4x4 system. Visually, the Trailhawk gets a dual-tone paint scheme, reworked front and rear bumpers, hood decal, 17-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, a red rear tow hook, and trail-rated badge on the boot as well as the front fender. We have driven the Jeep Compass Trailhawk and you can read our first-drive review here.

The standard Jeep Compass can be had with 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The former is tuned to produce 161bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter puts out 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. While a six-speed manual is standard, the petrol mill is paired to a seven-speed DCT while the diesel version gets a nine-speed automatic gearbox with a four-wheel-drive setup.