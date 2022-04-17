CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition to be launched in India on 9 May

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    11,407 Views
    - Should be offered with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engine

    - Upgraded feature list along with sporty exterior highlights

    Skoda India is looking to expand the desirability of the Kushaq with the introduction of the fabled Monte Carlo edition for the crossover. The Kushaq Monte Carlo will be launched in India on 9 May and will feature not only a sportier demeanour on the outside but also an upgraded feature list on the inside.

    Skoda Kushaq Front Fender

    Similar to the Monte Carlo editions of Skoda’s gone by the Kushaq Monte Carlo will sport blacked-out highlights on the contrasting red paint scheme. There will be black finishes on the ORVMs, roof, grille and bumpers. Even the alloy wheel design will get a sporty touch with a gloss black finish. There will be a plethora of ‘Monte Carlo’ badging all around the car to make it stand out as well.

    Skoda Kushaq Dashboard

    On the inside, there’s a chance that Skoda will indulge the buyers with an all-digital instrument cluster borrowed from the Slavia. There will be a black-red combination for the upholstery with more red inserts garnished all around the cabin. There will be additional feature upgrades expected and since it will be based on the range-topping trim, the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition will come with all the bells and whistles as well

    Skoda is expected to offer the Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq with both 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engine options. The gearbox choice of both manual and automatic will also increase the accessibility of the Monte Carlo range.

    More details on the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will be revealed ahead of its official launch. Stay tuned to CarWale for all the updates.

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
