    Weekly news round-up: 2022 Maruti Ertiga launched, Tata discounts in April, Honda City hybrid unveiled

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    716 Views
    In the week gone by we had covered stories around price hikes for a few automakers as well as discount offers from some of the popular brands in the country. Additionally, we had also covered a new car launch and unveil of a soon-to-be-launched hybrid sedan in India.     

    New Maruti Suzuki XL6 official bookings open; to be launched in India on 21 April

    Rear Badge

    Maruti Suzuki has kicked-off 2022 on a high note with a series of fresh updates across most of its product line-up in the country. The premium version of the Ertiga, the XL6 will be launched on 21 April with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates for 2022. The exterior is expected to get mild cosmetic upgrades for freshness. Mechanically, the XL6 will be powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine. 

    Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in April 2022

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Popular Indian automaker, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 40,000 in April 2022. The benefits vary for every model and variant. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash, exchange, and corporates benefits.

    Volkswagen Virtus to be launched in India on 9 June

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The much-awaited premium mid-size sedan from Volkswagen, the Virtus will be launched in the country on 9 June, 2022. At the time of launch, the Virtus will be the company’s second model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project and developed on the MQB AO IN platform. The sedan will be available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. 

    New-gen Hyundai Creta scores three stars in Global NCAP crash test

    Right Side View

    Alongside the Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Hyundai i20, the Global NCAP has also tested the new-generation Hyundai Creta. The SUV scored three-star safety ratings for both adult occupant protection and child occupant protection. The vehicle scored eight out of 17 points and 28.29 out of 49 points in adult and child occupation protection, respectively.

    Renault cars in India attract benefits of up to Rs 55,000 in April 2022

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In an effort to boost car sales in April 2022, Renault has announced benefits of up to Rs 55,000. The latest round of discounts and benefits are valid until stocks last and are applicable till 30 April, 2022. The company offers benefits and discounts for the Kwid, Triber, and the Kiger.

    MG Hector, Hector Plus, and Gloster prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Except for the recently launched MG Astor and the new ZS EV, the company has hiked prices across the product line-up in the country. The Gloster attracts the highest benefit followed by the Hector Plus, and lastly the regular Hector SUV.

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid unveiled; to be launched in India in May 2022

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Japanese automaker, Honda cars unveiled the new City hybrid in the country, also known as the City e:HEV. Bookings for the City hybrid sedan commenced recently and will go on sale in May 2022. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine with two electric motors. This engine comes mated to an e-CVT transmission. 

    New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.35 lakh

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Ertiga in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The vehicle is available in four variant options – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Some of the feature highlights include a new six-speed torque converter, Suzuki Connect telematics, automatic climate control, SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment unit, and more.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – Why should you buy?

