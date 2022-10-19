Maruti Suzuki announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022

- Discounts available in the form of cash discount and exchange bonus
- No offers on CNG models
This Diwali, Maruti Suzuki has announced an array of discount offers across several of its models. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. We give you a complete model-wise list of ongoing offers.
Maruti Suzuki Arena
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 15,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
Rs 20,000 – Manual
Rs 10,000 – AMT
|Rs 15,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
|Rs 10,000
|Rs 10,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
Rs 25,000 – AMT, Std, and LXi variants)
Rs 35,000 – VXi and VXi+
|Rs 15,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
Rs 20,000 – AMT and LXi
Rs 35,000 – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+
|Rs 15,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
|Rs 20,000 – 1.2 Petrol
|Rs 15,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
Rs 15,000 – Manual
Rs 20,000 – AMT
|Rs 15,000
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
|Rs 20,000 – AMT
|Rs 10,000
Maruti Suzuki Nexa
|Cash discount
|Exchange bonus
|Corporate discount
Rs 23,000 – Manual
Rs 10,000 – AMT
Rs 15,000
Rs 15,000 - AMT
|Rs 5,000
|Exchange Bonus
|Corporate discount
|Rs 25,000
|Rs 5,000
No offers on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara