CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maruti Suzuki announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,422 Views
    Maruti Suzuki announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022

    - Discounts available in the form of cash discount and exchange bonus

    - No offers on CNG models

    This Diwali, Maruti Suzuki has announced an array of discount offers across several of its models. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. We give you a complete model-wise list of ongoing offers. 

    Maruti Suzuki Arena

    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

    Cash discountExchange bonus
    Rs 15,000Rs 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Cash discountExchange bonus

    Rs 20,000 – Manual

    Rs 10,000 – AMT 

    		Rs 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco

    Cash discountExchange bonus
    Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Cash discountExchange bonus

    Rs 25,000 – AMT, Std, and LXi variants)

    Rs 35,000 – VXi and VXi+

    		Rs 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Cash discountExchange bonus

    Rs 20,000 – AMT and LXi

    Rs 35,000 – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+

    		Rs 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter
    Cash discountExchange bonus
    Rs 20,000 – 1.2 PetrolRs 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Cash discountExchange bonus

    Rs 15,000 – Manual

    Rs 20,000 – AMT 

    		Rs 15,000

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Cash discountExchange bonus
    Rs 20,000 – AMTRs 10,000

    Maruti Suzuki Nexa 

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Cash discountExchange bonusCorporate discount

    Rs 23,000 – Manual

    Rs 10,000 – AMT 

    Rs 15,000

    Rs 15,000 - AMT

    		Rs 5,000

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Exchange BonusCorporate discount
    Rs 25,000Rs 5,000

    No offers on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Top 3 bestselling compact SUVs in India in September 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5582 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5582 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022