Maruti Suzuki announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in October 2022

- Discounts available in the form of cash discount and exchange bonus

- No offers on CNG models

This Diwali, Maruti Suzuki has announced an array of discount offers across several of its models. These can be availed in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses. We give you a complete model-wise list of ongoing offers.

Maruti Suzuki Arena

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 20,000 – Manual Rs 10,000 – AMT Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 25,000 – AMT, Std, and LXi variants) Rs 35,000 – VXi and VXi+ Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 20,000 – AMT and LXi Rs 35,000 – VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 20,000 – 1.2 Petrol Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 15,000 – Manual Rs 20,000 – AMT Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Cash discount Exchange bonus Rs 20,000 – AMT Rs 10,000

Maruti Suzuki Nexa

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Cash discount Exchange bonus Corporate discount Rs 23,000 – Manual Rs 10,000 – AMT Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 - AMT Rs 5,000

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Exchange Bonus Corporate discount Rs 25,000 Rs 5,000

No offers on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara