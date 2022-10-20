CarWale
    Lamborghini hands over the last Aventador Ultimae

    Gajanan Kashikar

    Lamborghini hands over the last Aventador Ultimae

    Italian supercar marque Lamborghini has handed over the last Aventador Ultimae Roadster to its owner in Switzerland. In fact, it is also a special-edition model created by the Lamborghini Ad Personam team to pay homage to the one-off Miura roadster.

    The Aventador Ultimae Roadster features a unique Azzurro Flake paint job and livery in Grigio Liqueo with inserts in Nero Aldebaran. This replicates the original colour and livery of the Miura. In addition, the V12 swansong also comes with matte black exhaust tips, alloy wheels finished in silver with black brake calipers, and a black-painted carbon fibre roof and engine cover.

    The interior draws inspiration from the late 60s roadster prototype. It gets leather upholstery in Bianco Leda with headrest inserts in Nero Aldebaran, while the fascia comes draped in Nero Ade Alcantara with decorative stitching in Bianco Leda. The fascia also features the embroidered Miura emblem.

    Powering the Aventador Ultimae Roadster is a 6,498cc, naturally aspirated V12 mill married to a seven-speed automatic transmission. This engine generates 770bhp at 8,500rpm and 720Nm of torque at 6,750rpm. It can hit the 100kmph mark in just 2.8 seconds, while 200kmph takes 8.7 seconds. This all-wheel-drive supercar tops out at 355kmph.

    Unveiled at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, Lamborghini has sold 11,465 units of the Aventador, making it the most successful V12 model. Not only did the Aventador range comprise eight different versions, but it also underpinned 10 limited-edition and one-off models.

    The Miura P400 Roadster was first showcased at Brussels Motor Show in April 1968. Its Lamè Sky Blue Acrilio exterior paint job was paired with Pelle Bianco interior shade. However, the roadster never entered production. It was sold to the International Lead and Zinc Research Organisation (ILZRO), which swapped its every possible component with zinc and lead, and repainted it in olive green. Renamed ZN 75, the roadster travelled across the globe promoting zinc and lead. In 2008, the Miura roadster was restored to its original condition and showcased at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

