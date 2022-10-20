CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition spied; expected to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be based on the top-spec Style trim

    - Expected to be launched in the coming weeks

    With the Diwali festival just around the corner, carmakers are likely to introduce attractive discount offers or special editions of their models. One such model was spotted at a dealer stockyard and it appears to be Skoda Kushaq’s Anniversary Edition. While the mid-size SUV is already available in the special Monte Carlo avatar, this will be the second special edition joining the lineup and is likely to be launched in the coming weeks. 

    The Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition was spotted in two colours – Candy White and Carbon Steel. As for the changes over the standard version, it was seen sporting a silver insert on the side cladding, door edge guard, and a decal on the C-pillar with ‘Anniversary Edition’ lettering. Apart from this, there are no visual enhancements. We expect it to be based on the top-spec Style variant and thus it will get features such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, split tail lamps, an electric sunroof, and silver roof rails. 

    The updates to the interior and feature list are not known at the moment. However, we expect more details to come to light in the coming weeks. Presently, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines with both manual and automatic transmissions. It remains to be seen which powertrains are offered with this special edition. As for the pricing, we expect the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition to be priced Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 more than the standard variants. 

