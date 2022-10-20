CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,73,929 passenger vehicles in September 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,057 Views
    Maruti Suzuki produces 1,73,929 passenger vehicles in September 2022

    - Records 11 per cent M-o-M growth in production 

    - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers over 57,000 bookings

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has listed its production figures for September 2022. The largest Indian automaker that manufactured close to 1.6 lakh units in August 2022 witnessed an increase in production last month by 11 per cent with 1,77,468 vehicles rolling out from the production line. Here’s an insight into the segment-wise production details. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Under the mini and compact sub-category, the automaker produced 1,28,604 vehicles. This segment is the highest contributor to the brand’s sales and comprises cars such as the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, S-Presso, Dzire, and Celerio. Coming to the mid-size segment, the production of Ciaz was ramped up with a total of 2,654 units built in September 2022. However, the utility vehicles category, under which the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 are produced, witnessed a drop with 42,671 units manufactured last month as compared to 47,547 units built in August 2022. With this, the total number of passenger vehicles produced in September 2022 stood at 1,73,929 units.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso CNG in the country at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, the S-Presso CNG claims a fuel efficiency of 32.73km/kg and costs Rs 95,000 more than the comparable petrol variants. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Porsche 911 GT3 RS laps Nurburgring in 6:49.328 minutes
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition spied; expected to be launched soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5593 Views
    31 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5593 Views
    31 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki produces 1,73,929 passenger vehicles in September 2022