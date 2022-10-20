Maruti Suzuki produces 1,73,929 passenger vehicles in September 2022

- Records 11 per cent M-o-M growth in production

- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers over 57,000 bookings

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has listed its production figures for September 2022. The largest Indian automaker that manufactured close to 1.6 lakh units in August 2022 witnessed an increase in production last month by 11 per cent with 1,77,468 vehicles rolling out from the production line. Here’s an insight into the segment-wise production details.

Under the mini and compact sub-category, the automaker produced 1,28,604 vehicles. This segment is the highest contributor to the brand’s sales and comprises cars such as the Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, S-Presso, Dzire, and Celerio. Coming to the mid-size segment, the production of Ciaz was ramped up with a total of 2,654 units built in September 2022. However, the utility vehicles category, under which the Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6 are produced, witnessed a drop with 42,671 units manufactured last month as compared to 47,547 units built in August 2022. With this, the total number of passenger vehicles produced in September 2022 stood at 1,73,929 units.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso CNG in the country at a starting price of Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two variants, the S-Presso CNG claims a fuel efficiency of 32.73km/kg and costs Rs 95,000 more than the comparable petrol variants.