Porsche 911 GT3 RS laps Nurburgring in 6:49.328 minutes

The new-gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS has gone across the 20.8-kilometres Nordschleife of the Nurburgring in 6:49.328 minutes. Although it’s far from a Nurburgring lap record – which is still held by Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR (991.2) since June 2021 – the new GT3 RS is 10.6 seconds quicker than the ‘standard’ 911 GT3.

The lap time was set by Porsche’s brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister who was also involved in the development of the new 911 flagship. The lap was done with the 911 GT3 RS finished in the Weissach package. It had the optionally available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres of size 275/35 R20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear.

Remaining naturally aspirated and the closest road-legal iteration of a race car, the new GT3 RS is powered by the familiar 4.0-litre flat-six making 520bhp and 465Nm. Porsche claims the engine is capable of revving up to 9,000rpm. The only gearbox choice is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The claimed 0-100kmph is 3.2 seconds and the top speed is 296kmph. And at 285kmph, the aerodynamics on the GT3 RS produces 860 kilograms of downforce.

The new Porsche Porsche 911 GT3 RS is available for sale in India with a price tag of Rs 3.24 crore (ex-showroom before add-ons).