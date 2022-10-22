CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder base variant reaches dealerships

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in India last month

    - Prices of the model range from Rs 10.48-17.09 lakh

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in India in September 2022, with prices starting at Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the mid-size SUV began shortly after, and now base variants of the model have begun arriving at local dealerships.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front View

    As seen in the images, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a gloss-black grille, halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, body-coloured ORVMs, A-pillars, and door handles, steel wheels, LED tail lights, body cladding, a brushed aluminium insert on the boot lid, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. It also misses out on a faux carbon-fibre finish for the grille, LED headlamps, chrome surrounds for the headlamps, black ORVMs and pillars, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a chrome strip between the tail lights.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the base variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, engine start-stop button, power windows, VSC, HHC, black interior theme, two speakers, rear AC vents, front sliding arm-rest with storage, tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Dashboard

    It misses out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), paddle shifters, drive modes, ventilated front seats, auto-folding ORVMs, TPMS, auto-dimming IRVM, black and brown interior theme, ambient lighting, cruise control, wireless charger, and Toyota i-Connect.

    Top 3 bestselling mid-size SUVs in India in September 2022

