Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder base variant reaches dealerships

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in India in September 2022, with prices starting at Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the mid-size SUV began shortly after, and now base variants of the model have begun arriving at local dealerships.

As seen in the images, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a gloss-black grille, halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, body-coloured ORVMs, A-pillars, and door handles, steel wheels, LED tail lights, body cladding, a brushed aluminium insert on the boot lid, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp. It also misses out on a faux carbon-fibre finish for the grille, LED headlamps, chrome surrounds for the headlamps, black ORVMs and pillars, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and a chrome strip between the tail lights.

Inside, the base variant of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, engine start-stop button, power windows, VSC, HHC, black interior theme, two speakers, rear AC vents, front sliding arm-rest with storage, tilt and telescopic-adjustable steering, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

It misses out on features such as a panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), paddle shifters, drive modes, ventilated front seats, auto-folding ORVMs, TPMS, auto-dimming IRVM, black and brown interior theme, ambient lighting, cruise control, wireless charger, and Toyota i-Connect.

