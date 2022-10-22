Volkswagen Taigun 1st Anniversary Edition: Now in Pictures

Last month, the Volkswagen Taigun made its debut as the brand’s first model in the mid-size SUV segment. Since then, the Taigun has garnered over 45,000 bookings with the latest achievement being the five-star safety rating in the GNCAP crash test. To commemorate this, the automaker has launched the Taigun 1st Anniversary Edition. What are the changes it gets over the standard version of the Taigun? Let’s find out.

First up, the 1st Anniversary Edition is painted in a new Rising Blue exterior shade. The hue is available on the Volkswagen Virtus and is now introduced for the mid-size SUV as well. Besides this, the special edition can also be had in Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red.

Moving to the side, the Taigun sits on 17-inch alloy wheels. However, to add a touch of exclusivity, there is a body-colour insert on the side cladding and a ‘1st’ badge on the front fender.

Furthermore, elements like door visors, a black roof, and black caps for the outside mirrors break the colour monotony and give a contrasting effect to the SUV.

The black graphics on the C-pillar look stylish and the edge protectors on the doors are a useful addition by the carmaker.

On the inside, the ‘1st’ badge makes its way to the steering wheel and the metals get an aluminium finish. Apart from this, since the Anniversary Edition is based on the Style variant, it continues to get a touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

As for the powertrain, the Taigun 1st Anniversary Edition can only be had with the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The motor is tuned to produce 114bhp and 178Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The special edition of the Volkswagen Taigun continues to rival the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.