2023 Hyundai Verna test mule spotted; new details emerge

- Expected to be equipped with ADAS technology

- Likely to continue being powered by the existing engine options

The upcoming new Hyundai Verna test mule was spotted once again ahead of its anticipated debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. The new model appears to undergo final rounds of testing. The 2023 Verna is expected to get a significant set of cosmetic and feature upgrades over the outgoing model.

Visually, the vehicle’s fascia is highlighted by a ‘parametric jewel’ design and low-set bumper-mounted headlamps. Interestingly, the vehicle is expected to offer ADAS technology which will offer it an edge over its competitors. As seen in the images, the sedan will feature a sloping roofline that highlights its sporty character. Further, the rear section will be highlighted by a connecting light strip that joins the tail lamp clusters.

As for the interior, the new Hyundai Verna will get premium upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a digital instrument cluster. As for convenience, the sedan will offer ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, and wireless charging.

Mechanically, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The new model might also get a mild-hybrid system and turbo-petrol options.

Image Source - RL