Volkswagen inaugurates a new facility in Delhi

Volkswagen India has recently inaugurated a new dealership in Delhi. The carmaker is on a network expansion spree with an aim to increase its accessibility for customers across the country.

Volkswagen Rajdhani is an expansive facility comprising both the showroom and the workshop as well. It's situated in Wazirpur Industrial Area, Delhi NCR. The new showroom is equipped with a five car display area and the service touch-point gets 13 service bays. Customers residing around this dealership can avail of door-to-door service through Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Unit.

With the inauguration of this new facility, the brand now has nine sales outlets and eight workshops in the Delhi NCR region alone. The carmaker's plan of opening new facilities under its 2.0 plan should help strengthen its foundation in the country. It has already expanded its dealer network this year with the total count being 153 showrooms and 121 workshops across 115 cities in India.