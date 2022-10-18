CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Nissan Juke unveiled – Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,731 Views
    Nissan Juke unveiled – Now in pictures

    The Japanese automaker, Nissan unveiled the Juke SUV in India. The vehicle was showcased alongside the Nissan X-Trail and Qashqai. The one you see in the images is the Juke SUV. Let’s take a quick look at the upcoming petrol-hybrid SUV.

    Nissan Right Front Three Quarter

    The fascia is highlighted by the signature V-Motion front grille and split headlamp setup.

    Nissan Left Side View

    The Juke measures over 4.2 metres in length and has generous plastic cladding around the wheel arches.

    Nissan Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear section is highlighted by a raked windscreen, roof-mounted spoiler, and wraparound tail lamps.

    Nissan Dashboard

    The dashboard is highlighted by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Further, the feature list includes a wireless charger, ambient lighting, Bose speakers, and dual-tone seats. 

    Nissan Right Side View

    The SUV gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology, which generates 141bhp. In the EV mode, the Juke is capable of attaining speeds of up to 55kmph. 

    Nissan Rear View

    There are no immediate plans to launch the Nissan Juke in India and was showcased to gauge customer interest. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 Hyundai Verna test mule spotted; new details emerge
     Next 
    New BYD India showroom inaugurated in Ahmedabad

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan Juke unveiled – Now in pictures