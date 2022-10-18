Nissan Juke unveiled – Now in pictures

The Japanese automaker, Nissan unveiled the Juke SUV in India. The vehicle was showcased alongside the Nissan X-Trail and Qashqai. The one you see in the images is the Juke SUV. Let’s take a quick look at the upcoming petrol-hybrid SUV.

The fascia is highlighted by the signature V-Motion front grille and split headlamp setup.

The Juke measures over 4.2 metres in length and has generous plastic cladding around the wheel arches.

The rear section is highlighted by a raked windscreen, roof-mounted spoiler, and wraparound tail lamps.

The dashboard is highlighted by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Further, the feature list includes a wireless charger, ambient lighting, Bose speakers, and dual-tone seats.

The SUV gets a 1.6-litre petrol engine with hybrid technology, which generates 141bhp. In the EV mode, the Juke is capable of attaining speeds of up to 55kmph.

There are no immediate plans to launch the Nissan Juke in India and was showcased to gauge customer interest.