New BYD India showroom inaugurated in Ahmedabad

- BYD has opened its third showroom in the last week

- The company currently has 10 dealerships across the country

BYD has opened its tenth dealership in the country with the inauguration of a passenger vehicle showroom in Ahmedabad. Known as Cargo BYD, it becomes the third facility to be opened by the brand this week.

Spread across an area of 3,000 square feet (total plot area of 21,375 square feet), Cargo BYD will provide access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles and services for its consumers in Ahmedabad. This 3S facility (Sales, Service, and Spares) comes with service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge, and a showroom display floor. The carmaker currently retails the e6 MPV and will soon introduce the Atto 3 EV SUV in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Close on the heels of announcing the launch of our premium electric SUV, BYD Atto 3, India’s first sporty born E-SUV, we are delighted to announce our 10th showroom in the country and first passenger vehicle showroom in Ahmedabad. As we make deeper inroads in the country with our extension of dealers pan India, each and every dealership will play a vital role. We are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region.”