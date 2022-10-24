2023 Hyundai Verna spotted; new features leaked

- The new-gen Hyundai Verna could debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

- The model is likely to get a hybrid motor with the current set of engines

Hyundai continues testing the next-gen Verna ahead of its global debut. The Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rival could be showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, and we’ve got our hands on a fresh set of spy shots before that.

As seen in the images, the new Hyundai Verna gets a set of LED headlamps, which hint at a higher variant of the sedan undergoing public road tests. The car is expected to get a new grille, a split headlamp setup with LED units at the top, as well as new front and rear bumpers. The spy images also reveal new dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail lights, a high-mounted stop-lamp, a rear view camera, and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

While details of the 2023 Hyundai Verna’s interiors remain scarce, the model is expected to come equipped with a fully-digital instrument console, ADAS, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, BlueLink connectivity, and wireless charging.

Under the hood, the upcoming Hyundai Verna is expected to soldier on with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, although these could arrive with a hybrid motor. Transmission options such as the six-speed manual and automatic units could be carried over too.

Image Source