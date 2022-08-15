CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Ola’s first electric car to debut in 2024

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    918 Views
    Ola’s first electric car to debut in 2024

    - To have over 500kms electric range

    - Will have a full-sized glass roof

    Ola will foray into the four-wheel EV segment in India with an electric sedan that is slated to be introduced in 2024. After the launch of the Ola scooter in August last year, the company will develop an electric four-wheeler; details of which have now been divulged.

    OLA Electric Sedan Headlight

    While the technical specifications are still under wraps, Ola has announced that the electric sedan will boast over 500kms of electric range. Moreover, the EV will have a zero to 100kmph sprint time of under four seconds. Based on the teaser video, the EV is expected to have LED headlamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar running across the width of the bonnet. This will be complemented by LED tail lamps with a red light stripe across the boot. Being an EV, the fore and aft bumpers appear to be blanked out. Furthermore, Ola has also confirmed futuristic features on the sedan like a glass roof, keyless entry, and a handleless 

    OLA Electric Sedan Wheel

    To aid the anticipated production, Ola will expand the annual capacity of its future factory to one million cars, 10 million two-wheelers, and 100GWh cells.

    OLA Electric Sedan Car Roof
    OLA Electric Sedan Image
    OLA Electric Sedan
    ₹ 15.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra EVs to be sold under XUV and BE brands; Launch in December 2024
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 new features revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    OLA Electric Sedan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • OLA Electric Sedan Grille
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120376 Views
    790 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    120376 Views
    790 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ola’s first electric car to debut in 2024