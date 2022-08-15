Ola’s first electric car to debut in 2024

- To have over 500kms electric range

- Will have a full-sized glass roof

Ola will foray into the four-wheel EV segment in India with an electric sedan that is slated to be introduced in 2024. After the launch of the Ola scooter in August last year, the company will develop an electric four-wheeler; details of which have now been divulged.

While the technical specifications are still under wraps, Ola has announced that the electric sedan will boast over 500kms of electric range. Moreover, the EV will have a zero to 100kmph sprint time of under four seconds. Based on the teaser video, the EV is expected to have LED headlamps adjoined by an illuminated light bar running across the width of the bonnet. This will be complemented by LED tail lamps with a red light stripe across the boot. Being an EV, the fore and aft bumpers appear to be blanked out. Furthermore, Ola has also confirmed futuristic features on the sedan like a glass roof, keyless entry, and a handleless

To aid the anticipated production, Ola will expand the annual capacity of its future factory to one million cars, 10 million two-wheelers, and 100GWh cells.