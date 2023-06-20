Ola Electric Sedan design sketch leaked; appears to be in the concept stage

- First four-wheeler from electric startup

- Carries the typical EV sedan styling trend

Last year, Ola officially announced their plans of building an all-electric four-wheeler. The Bangalore-based startup also revealed teaser images of an electric sedan claiming it to be the ‘sportiest car ever built in India’. After much silence from Ola this year regarding their ambitious project, a design sketch of what appears to be a patent design of their Electric Sedan has leaked online.

Ola Electric Sedan exterior design

Appearing to be in a concept guise, the design sketch of the Ola Electric Sedan doesn’t reveal any specific details. It carries the typical new electric sedan design language, which is seen on many cars these days. After the Tesla Model S, we have seen this design on the BYD Seal, Sony-Honda Afeela, Faraday Future FF91, and Hyundai Ioniq 6 — to name a few. With no grille, smooth sheet metal work, and a minimalistic headlamp design, it looks quite aerodynamic. Even the blacked-out roof could house an all-glass panel.

The sedan retains the LED light bar seen in the teaser, and its silhouette matches the design sketch as well. The profile has an aggressive sloping roof, which doesn’t follow the conventional three-box design of a sedan. Notably, no door handles are seen in the sketch, and even the ORVMs have been replaced by futuristic cameras. But the large alloy wheel seen in the picture appears to be production-ready.

Ola Electric Sedan technical details:

Although no technical details have surfaced yet, we have some information about its performance. Ola claims a driving range of 500km, which means the sedan should be packing a 60-80kWh battery size. As it also claims to go from 0-100kmph in under 4 seconds, there should be a two-motor setup with a power output north of 350bhp. Not to mention, advanced driver-assist hardware will also be a part of the package.

When will the Ola Electric Sedan debut?

The Ola Electric Sedan is promised to go on sale in 2024. But looking at the nascent stage of development it is in, the official reveal date might be pushed a little further.