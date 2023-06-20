CarWale
    AD

    Ola Electric Sedan design sketch leaked; appears to be in the concept stage

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    17 Views
    Ola Electric Sedan design sketch leaked; appears to be in the concept stage

    -         First four-wheeler from electric startup 

    -         Carries the typical EV sedan styling trend 

    Last year, Ola officially announced their plans of building an all-electric four-wheeler. The Bangalore-based startup also revealed teaser images of an electric sedan claiming it to be the ‘sportiest car ever built in India’. After much silence from Ola this year regarding their ambitious project, a design sketch of what appears to be a patent design of their Electric Sedan has leaked online.   

    Ola Electric Sedan exterior design 

    Appearing to be in a concept guise, the design sketch of the Ola Electric Sedan doesn’t reveal any specific details. It carries the typical new electric sedan design language, which is seen on many cars these days. After the Tesla Model S, we have seen this design on the BYD Seal, Sony-Honda Afeela, Faraday Future FF91, and Hyundai Ioniq 6 — to name a few. With no grille, smooth sheet metal work, and a minimalistic headlamp design, it looks quite aerodynamic. Even the blacked-out roof could house an all-glass panel. 

    The sedan retains the LED light bar seen in the teaser, and its silhouette matches the design sketch as well. The profile has an aggressive sloping roof, which doesn’t follow the conventional three-box design of a sedan. Notably, no door handles are seen in the sketch, and even the ORVMs have been replaced by futuristic cameras. But the large alloy wheel seen in the picture appears to be production-ready.  

    Ola Electric Sedan technical details: 

    Although no technical details have surfaced yet, we have some information about its performance. Ola claims a driving range of 500km, which means the sedan should be packing a 60-80kWh battery size. As it also claims to go from 0-100kmph in under 4 seconds, there should be a two-motor setup with a power output north of 350bhp. Not to mention, advanced driver-assist hardware will also be a part of the package. 

    When will the Ola Electric Sedan debut? 

    The Ola Electric Sedan is promised to go on sale in 2024. But looking at the nascent stage of development it is in, the official reveal date might be pushed a little further. 

    OLA Electric Sedan Image
    OLA Electric Sedan
    Rs. 15.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia Seltos facelift to be unveiled in India on 4 July

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    OLA Electric Sedan Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • OLA Electric Sedan Grille
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122847 Views
    826 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City
    Honda New City
    Rs. 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Rs. 9.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 45.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    By CarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    122847 Views
    826 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ola Electric Sedan design sketch leaked; appears to be in the concept stage