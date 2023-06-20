Waiting period for Hyundai Tucson extends up to 12 weeks

- Tucson is the flagship ICE model for Hyundai in India

- It is available in two variants and seven colour options

Hyundai Tucson launch date and prices

Hyundai launched the fourth-gen Tucson in India in August 2022. The model was introduced at a price tag of Rs. 27.70 lakh. And with recent price hikes, it currently retails at a starting price of Rs. 28.63 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

Waiting period for the fourth-gen Tucson in India

Although being a premium offering from the Korean automaker, the Tucson commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks or over two months. Some variants of the SUV can be had with a waiting period of six to eight months. This duration may vary depending on the location, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealership to get more information.

Hyundai Tucson SUV variants and powertrain options

The Tucson is offered with two trim options – Platinum and Signature, with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is capable of producing 154bhp and 192Nm of torque while being paired to a six-speed automatic transmission unit. On the other hand, the oil burner is fitted with an eight-speed automatic unit, churning out 184bhp and 416Nm of torque. The SUV can also be had with a dedicated 4WD system, available only with the top-spec diesel variant.

Colour options of the Hyundai Tucson

Meanwhile, customers get a choice of seven exterior colour options, including Phantom Black, Starry Night, Amazon Grey, Polar White, and Fiery Red while the latter two can also be had with a dual-tone Phantom Black roof option.