    Honda announces nationwide monsoon check-up camp

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Honda announces nationwide monsoon check-up camp

    - Valid till 30 June, 2023

    - Also offers discounts on the purchase of select services and spares

    Honda Cars India has announced a monsoon check-up camp at its authorised dealerships across the country starting 19 June, 2023. This camp will provide a range of benefits to existing Honda customers looking to avail discounts and offers on the purchase of services and sales parts. 

    Benefits under this monsoon check-up:

    Under this camp, the manufacturer will offer a free 32-point car check, top body wash, and schemes on select parts such as wiper blades, tyres, batteries, and door seals. Moreover, it will also provide services like headlamp cleaning, front windshield cleaning, and underbody antirust coating. 

    Official statement on the monsoon camp:

    Talking about the initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “As a company that is committed to offering enhanced experience to our customers, our extensive dealer network is geared up to organize this monsoon check-up camp.  Supported by trained professionals, the initiative will take care of all necessary checks and ensure a safe and hassle-free driving experience throughout the monsoon season. We urge our customers to visit their nearest dealerships to avail of these benefits.”

