CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mahindra EVs to be sold under XUV and BE brands; Launch in December 2024

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    723 Views
    Mahindra EVs to be sold under XUV and BE brands; Launch in December 2024

    -INGLO skateboard platform to underpin the new range

    -XUV.e8 will arrive in December 2024

    Introduction

    Mahindra has kicked off its journey into the world of electric cars with the launch of its two new electric brands- XUV and BE. But that’s not all! Collaborating with Volkswagen they have also developed their own INGLO skateboard platform that will underpin these new vehicles when they are launched.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    XUV and BE range 

    Its SUV range (that it is so well-known for) will be sold under the XUV moniker thus bringing its most successful badge into the age of electricity. Under the XUV moniker will Mahindra will retail XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. The second is an all-new badge called BE that will sell the BE.05, BE.07 and the BE.09. The BE.05 and BE.09 will both be SUVs while the BE.07 is expected to be the three-row vehicle with SUV styling elements.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    INGLO platform

    In May of this year, Mahindra and Volkswagen signed a deal to use the MEB platform to develop its system which is now the INGLO skateboard platform that will underpin these cars. Some of the highlights of this new platform include the use of Blade and Prismatic batteries, capacities in the range of 60-80kWH, fast charging up to 175kWH, and outputs in the range of 170-290kWH and a 0-100kmph time of under six seconds. The vehicles developed off this platform can be had with optional AWD, drive modes, ADAS and the capability to handle L2+ autonomous driving.

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    Launch timelines

    The first car, the XUV.e8 will be launched in India in December 2024 while the XUV.e9 will arrive in April 2025. The BE range will have its market debut in October 2025, October 2026 and possibly early 2027.

    Commenting on the debut, Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “We are proud and delighted to showcase our Born Electric vision. It provides a strategic direction that is in line with our core philosophy of ‘Rise’ – to be an organisation that will be counted among the best in the world and at the same time rise for our planet to fight against climate change. Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric.”

    Mahindra Left Front Three Quarter

    Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Our vision of Born Electric is underpinned by the future-ready INGLO platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hew to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure. We aim to not only electrify the roads but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ola’s first electric car to debut in 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5551 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Tucson

    Hyundai Tucson

    ₹ 27.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    5551 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra EVs to be sold under XUV and BE brands; Launch in December 2024