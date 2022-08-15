Mahindra EVs to be sold under XUV and BE brands; Launch in December 2024

-INGLO skateboard platform to underpin the new range

-XUV.e8 will arrive in December 2024

Introduction

Mahindra has kicked off its journey into the world of electric cars with the launch of its two new electric brands- XUV and BE. But that’s not all! Collaborating with Volkswagen they have also developed their own INGLO skateboard platform that will underpin these new vehicles when they are launched.

XUV and BE range

Its SUV range (that it is so well-known for) will be sold under the XUV moniker thus bringing its most successful badge into the age of electricity. Under the XUV moniker will Mahindra will retail XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. The second is an all-new badge called BE that will sell the BE.05, BE.07 and the BE.09. The BE.05 and BE.09 will both be SUVs while the BE.07 is expected to be the three-row vehicle with SUV styling elements.

INGLO platform

In May of this year, Mahindra and Volkswagen signed a deal to use the MEB platform to develop its system which is now the INGLO skateboard platform that will underpin these cars. Some of the highlights of this new platform include the use of Blade and Prismatic batteries, capacities in the range of 60-80kWH, fast charging up to 175kWH, and outputs in the range of 170-290kWH and a 0-100kmph time of under six seconds. The vehicles developed off this platform can be had with optional AWD, drive modes, ADAS and the capability to handle L2+ autonomous driving.

Launch timelines

The first car, the XUV.e8 will be launched in India in December 2024 while the XUV.e9 will arrive in April 2025. The BE range will have its market debut in October 2025, October 2026 and possibly early 2027.

Commenting on the debut, Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group, said, “We are proud and delighted to showcase our Born Electric vision. It provides a strategic direction that is in line with our core philosophy of ‘Rise’ – to be an organisation that will be counted among the best in the world and at the same time rise for our planet to fight against climate change. Mahindra will offer customers future-ready technology, head-turning design, world-class products and the benefits of global partnerships. By 2027, we expect that a quarter of the SUVs we sell will be electric.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “Our vision of Born Electric is underpinned by the future-ready INGLO platform, two new exciting brands and the Heartcore design philosophy. The five electric SUVs provide a powerful glimpse of our strategic direction and hew to the Mahindra attitude of a racing spirit and the attitude of adventure. We aim to not only electrify the roads but also the hearts and minds of SUV aficionados in India and around the world.”