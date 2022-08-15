Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV concept unveiled

- To be launched in October 2026

Mahindra has showcased its newest range of electric vehicle concepts. To be offered under ‘XUV’ and ‘BE’ (Born Electric) sub-brands, the Indian carmaker will roll out five electric vehicles starting from 2024 up to 2026. Here, we tell you more about one of the three SUVs that will be introduced under the ‘BE’ brand – the BE.07.

The Mahindra BE.07 will be a pure electric vehicle developed from scratch and like all other electric SUVs, it will be underpinned by the brand’s new INGLO platform. Capable of several body styles, the INGLO platform will support battery capacities from 60 to 80kWh. Moreover, it will also support 175kW fast charging and will be able to charge the battery to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

While the exact specifications of the BE.07 are not known yet, the automaker has revealed the overall dimensions of the SUV. The BE.07 will measure 4,565mm in length, 1,900mm in width and will stand tall at 1,660mm. The BE.07 will be positioned above the BE05 and will be longer by 195mm. However, the wheelbase of both cars will be identical at 2,775mm.

Unlike the other SUVs that sport a coupe-type silhouette, the BE.07 will have a tall stance with a flat roofline, squared wheel arches, long vertically placed LED DRLs, and identical tail lamps. However, the production-spec model is likely to differ from the showcased prototype. The cabin will be festooned with modern tech like edge-to-edge displays comprising three 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, over-the-air updates, and a heads-up display.

The Mahindra BE07 will make its debut in October 2026 after the market launch of BE.05, XUVe.8, and XUV e.9.