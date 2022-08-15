CarWale
    Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV concept unveiled

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,433 Views
    Mahindra BE.07 electric SUV concept unveiled

    - To be launched in October 2026

    - Will be positioned between BE.05 and BE.09 electric SUVs

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View

    Mahindra has showcased its newest range of electric vehicle concepts. To be offered under ‘XUV’ and ‘BE’ (Born Electric) sub-brands, the Indian carmaker will roll out five electric vehicles starting from 2024 up to 2026. Here, we tell you more about one of the three SUVs that will be introduced under the ‘BE’ brand – the BE.07. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Mahindra BE.07 will be a pure electric vehicle developed from scratch and like all other electric SUVs, it will be underpinned by the brand’s new INGLO platform. Capable of several body styles, the INGLO platform will support battery capacities from 60 to 80kWh. Moreover, it will also support 175kW fast charging and will be able to charge the battery to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Dashboard

    While the exact specifications of the BE.07 are not known yet, the automaker has revealed the overall dimensions of the SUV. The BE.07 will measure 4,565mm in length, 1,900mm in width and will stand tall at 1,660mm. The BE.07 will be positioned above the BE05 and will be longer by 195mm. However, the wheelbase of both cars will be identical at 2,775mm. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front Row Seats

    Unlike the other SUVs that sport a coupe-type silhouette, the BE.07 will have a tall stance with a flat roofline, squared wheel arches, long vertically placed LED DRLs, and identical tail lamps. However, the production-spec model is likely to differ from the showcased prototype. The cabin will be festooned with modern tech like edge-to-edge displays comprising three 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, over-the-air updates, and a heads-up display. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View

    The Mahindra BE07 will make its debut in October 2026 after the market launch of BE.05, XUVe.8, and XUV e.9. 

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Image
    Mahindra Born Electric Vision
    ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra Born Electric Vision Gallery

    • Mahindra Born Electric Vision Front View
