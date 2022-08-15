New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 new features revealed

- Will get seven-inch touchscreen infotainment with steering-mounted controls

- To be launched on 18 August

As Maruti Suzuki prepares to launch the new Alto K10 this week on 18 August, the carmaker has released yet another teaser of the new hatchback. This time around, the teaser video gives us a peek ithe Alto’s revamped cabin and new features.

Firstly, the video confirms a seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. It’s the same unit that we have seen in other stablemates like the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R. The unit will most likely support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with AUX, USB, and Bluetooth support. The steering wheel too is redesigned and gets mounted controls for the infotainment.

Besides this, the cabin is expected to follow an all-black theme with silver accents around the aircon vents and the infotainment system. Like the new Celerio, the window and central locking control switches will be placed on the dashboard below the touchscreen unit. On the safety front, the Alto could be equipped with dual front airbags, ABS, and ESP.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be powered by the 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology. The petrol motor will have an output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and will be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Alto K10 will be offered in Std (O), LXi, VXi, and VXi+ variants.